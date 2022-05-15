East Bay Community Reacts to White Supremacist Signage Seen on Same Day as Buffalo Shooting

A demonstration in the East Bay is causing anger and sadness within the community, especially since it was held on the same day as the mass shooting in Buffalo.

The demonstration happened at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Blackhawk Road, on the border of Blackhawk and Danville at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Several people with their faces covered were seen holding up signs that read “White Lives Matter.”

Another of the signs said, “We will not forget Waukesha,” referring to the Waukesha, Wisconsin incident, in which a Black driver drove into a holiday parade, killing five and injuring 40.

Some residents NBC Bay Area spoke with on Sunday are shocked.

“It’s totally unbelievable,” said Danville resident Gloria Domingo

Domingo has lived in Danville for 20 years.

“It’s disturbing to say the least, because there’s a lot of us here,” she said.

While others are not as surprised like Veronica Benjamin, the co-founder of “Conscious Contra Costa.” Benjamin grew up in Danville and told NBC Bay Area how she first reacted to the demonstration.

"Just a big sigh. But also, typical. Typical, could be expected,” she said.

Benjamin added that a friend sent her one of the photos of the rally.

“I had just read about what happened in Buffalo, so I was wondering if it was organized or if these people were just extremely tone-deaf, so I was just, how distasteful could you be, how disrespectful of human life could you be?” Benjamin said.

Conscious Contra Costa was formed by women of color, following the police killings of Tyrell Wilson and Laudemer Arboleda. Both shot and killed by Andrew Hall, a former member of the Danville Police Department, whose now in jail.

The organization’s vision is "a safe place for all."

“We’re just asking to share space. And we hope that that wouldn’t threaten them that they’re listed as a ‘them’, rather than a ‘we’ in community in the same area,” Benjamin said.

But she said demonstrations like this show.. There’s a lot more work to do.

“We have to heal as humanity together,” Benjamin said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department told NBC Bay Area Sunday that it responded to the demonstration and determined they were not violating the law.