Antioch Unified School District superintendent terminated amid bullying scandal

After a more than year-long scandal, Antioch Unified School District school board trustees unanimously agreed Wednesday evening to terminate Superintendent Stephanie Anello's employment contract without cause. According to her contract, Anello will be paid up to nine months of her $353,000 annual salary.

Earlier in the evening, Antioch school managers – including school principals and vice principals – joined the voices calling on the school board to take decisive action against Superintendent Anello after critics accused her of failing to hold a mid-level boss accountable for allegedly bullying subordinates.

"The board did take action in close session to terminate the superintendent's employment agreement effectively immediately without cause," Board President Antonio Hernandez said to a room filled with people, many of whom applauded.

Anello was not at the board meeting. She has missed months of board meetings since going on medical leave in May after NBC Bay Area started questioning her about the scandal.

"I can't thank you enough. If I could stand here for three minutes and say thank you over and over, I would. You heard us," Kim Atkinson said directing her comments at Board President Hernandez and Board Member Dr. Jaguanana Lathan. Atkinson is one of at least four district employees who filed bullying complaints against Maintenance Director Ken Turnage.

Another employee who filed a complaint, Jim Kesser, was also at Wednesday's board meeting. In early 2023, Turnage instructed staff to put Kesser's desk on a roof after the two had an argument. Next to the display was a ladder and a hand-painted sign that read "Kesser's access."

The district determined the incident was a prank and not bullying. Kesser and other employees blasted the district's findings and said Turnage received special treatment because he's close, personal friends with Anello and her husband, Antioch's former police chief.

Referring to the superintendent's termination, Kesser said, "It was a long time coming. They started at the top. I still don't understand for the life of me why Turnage is still employed."

Ken Turnage remains on administrative leave as the school district investigates additional bullying claims against him. On Wednesday, NBC Bay Area reached out to Turnage for comment, and he responded by saying, "Just a heads up for you…of course I am not responding."

NBC Bay Area also reached out to Anello, and she did not respond. However, AUSD Board Trustee Mary Rocha shared a few words on Anello's behalf.

"This is without cause, meaning I hope you understand the circumstances here are to move forward…I hope we can come together and understand Anello has done a good job in this district," Rocha said.

