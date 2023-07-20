Berkeley

Skeletal remains found near UC Berkeley campus are those of homicide victim from Texas

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Human bones found in an unoccupied building near the UC Berkeley campus earlier this year are those of a Texas man who officials say was the victim of a homicide.

Citing DNA evidence, the university said Wednesday the bones belong to Steven Lawrence McCreary, born on Oct. 8, 1972. McCreary wasn't affiliated with the university and didn't have a known residence in the Bay Area, but he spent some time in the region and was known to travel around the country, sometimes via trains or hitchhiking.

McCreary’s death was ruled a homicide due to the condition of his bones. Evidence indicates his death happened "many years ago," the university said.

Steven Lawrence McCreary.
Courtesy of UC Berkeley
McCreary was known to be alive as recently as 2009, the university said. He would have been approximately 37 years old at that time.

Anyone with information about McCreary is asked to contact University of California Police Department Detective Sgt. Jon Caires at 510-642-0482 or jcaires@berkeley.edu or Detective Mitch Levi at 510-642-3658 or mlevi@berkeley.edu.

