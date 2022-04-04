erik salgado

CHP Officers Won't Be Charged in Erik Salgado Shooting: DA

NBC Universal, Inc.

There will be no criminal charges against the CHP officers involved in a deadly shooting in the East Bay.

The Alameda County District Attorney made the announcement Monday in the case of Erik Salgado.

In June 2020, the officers were making a traffic stop on a car that was reported stolen. They said Salgado rammed his car into the CHP vehicles, with officers then opening fire on the car.

Salgado was shot and died from his injuries. His pregnant girlfriend was injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In her report, the district attorney said the evidence does not support criminal charges against the officers.

John Burris, the attorney representing Salgado's family, said he is disappointed, but not surprised by the DA's findings. He said he will still pursue a federal civil rights case against the officers.

erik salgado Jun 12, 2020

Protest Outside Oakland Hospital Demands Justice in Deadly CHP Shooting

erik salgado Jun 10, 2020

Oakland Officials Reveal Details About Shooting Death of Erik Salgado

This article tagged under:

erik salgadoCHPCalifornia Highway PatrolNancy O'Malley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us