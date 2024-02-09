500 pounds of copper wire, 4 ounces of meth seized in Fremont bust

Fremont police recovered 500 pounds of copper wire and about 4 ounces of meth during a traffic stop and arrest earlier this week, the police department said Friday.

At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle enforcement stop in the area of Farwell Drive in Fremont, police said. Juan Jose Cazares-Alvarado, 33, of Livermore was identified as the driver, and there were three other occupants in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and found a baggie containing the suspected methamphetamine, several electric saws, bolt cutters and more than 500 pounds of copper wire, police said.

Cazares-Alvarado and the other occupants of the vehicle denied ownership of the drugs and copper wire, police said. Officers tried unsuccessfully to identify the owner of the copper wire.

Cazares-Alvarado was arrested on possession of a controlled substance for sale, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and driving without a license, police said.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were arrested for outstanding warrants and drug-related offenses.

Anyone with information about the recovered copper wire should contact the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting "Tip FREMONTPD" followed by your message, to 888-777.