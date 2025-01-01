4 killed in separate acts of violence in Oakland over New Year's

Four people were killed in separate acts of violence in Oakland over the New Year's holiday.

The violence started early on New Year's Eve when a man was shot and killed on 14th Street near De Fremery Park.

The second incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of 70th Avenue, not far from the intersection of International Boulevard and 73rd Avenue.

Police said they responded to that area to investigate a shooting and a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been stabbed. That person was taken to the hospital, where they died.

At about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting near Second and Alice streets, which is located close to Jack London Square. Four people were shot at that scene.

Officers found one of the victims. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, officers discovered that three more people took themselves to the hospital. One of those people died. The other two were listed in stable condition.

Just before 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, a person was killed in a shooting along the 2400 block of 24th Avenue, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the city's first homicide of 2025.