Fremont

Lyft Driver Sprayed with Pepper Spray During Dispute With Customer

Police said the Lyft driver was picking up a customer when an argument ensued about the number of passengers allowed on the ride

By Bay City News

Lyft
ARCHIVO/TELEMUNDO 40

Police in Fremont said a Lyft driver was sprayed in the face with pepper spray during a dispute with a customer last week. On July 16, officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of an assault.

The customer canceled the ride and ordered a new ride that was assigned to another driver.

As the victim was driving away, the suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray, police said.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, and the suspect was located in the area and arrested, police said.

