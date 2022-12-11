I-680 Paving Project to Begin Monday in the East Bay

A heads up for late night and early morning commuters in the East Bay.

A stretch of I-680 in Sunol will be closed overnight on weekdays while workers repave the road.

This is northbound I-680 from the 84 junction in Sunol to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Pleasanton.

The closure will happen monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Caltrans said there will be signs to direct drivers to detours.

For drivers going North Bay from the South Bay, crews are recommending motorists take I-880, to 238, to 580.

There will be detours along Sunol Road and Bernal Avenue too.

The work is expected to be finished in April.