I-680

I-680 Paving Project to Begin Monday in the East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A heads up for late night and early morning commuters in the East Bay.

A stretch of I-680 in Sunol will be closed overnight on weekdays while workers repave the road.

This is northbound I-680 from the 84 junction in Sunol to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Pleasanton.

The closure will happen monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Caltrans said there will be signs to direct drivers to detours.

For drivers going North Bay from the South Bay, crews are recommending motorists take I-880, to 238, to 580.

There will be detours along Sunol Road and Bernal Avenue too.

Local

49ers 7 hours ago

Brock Purdy's Dad Gets Emotional After QB's TD Pass in 49ers-Buccaneers

San Mateo-Hayward Bridge 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Killed After Car Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge: CHP

The work is expected to be finished in April.

This article tagged under:

I-680
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us