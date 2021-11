A multi-car crash early Sunday that blocked southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Union City has been cleared and all lanes reopened about 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

At least four cars were involved in the collision.

The coroner was called to the scene, but the CHP has not released any other information about the crash.