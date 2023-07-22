Oakland community organizes buyout for ice cream vendor who was robbed

It's sweet redemption for an 80-year-old ice cream vendor in Oakland after he was involved in a terrifying incident.

The Fruitvale community came together to support Juan, who was robbed at gunpoint earlier this week. On Saturday, dozens of people lined up to buy every last one of his frozen treats.

"Definitely an older person that can't help themselves, defend themseves or even do anything," said Jordan, an Oakland resident. "I seen the video; he just stood there and let them do it."

The robbers made off with $120, money Juan's son in Peru desperately needs, he said.

East Bay residents, many from the car racing community, organized a buyout.

"We want to let Juan know the community is big and is there for him," said Christian Peña, community organizer. "He's not alone."

Oakland native Keith "KJ" Lewis, like most others in the neighborhood, had never met Juan before. Lewis, who runs a vinyl car wrapping business with his wife, said he's seen too many small local businesses robbed in his life.

"For him to be as old as he is, to be doing what he's doing, for that situation to take place, you know it kind of hit home for me," said Lewis, who gave Juan $500 -- and a hug.

The outpouring of generosity brought Juan to tears. He told NBC Bay Area there are bad people but also good people in the neighborhood, and he's grateful for the support.

"We have to stick together, right?" resident Isbia Gonzalez said. "We have to support one another because we're all we got."