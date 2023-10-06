Pedestrian hit and killed by Amtrak train in Oakland, police say

A pedestrian on the railroad tracks in Oakland was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Friday morning, according to police.

The collision occurred at about 8:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of East Ninth Street, police said.

Responding officers found the person on the tracks, and paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at 510-777-8570.