Pleasant Hill Police Department Trains Community Members in Case of Active Shooter

Nearly 200 people packed an auditorium in Pleasant Hill Tuesday night to learn how to protect themselves from an active shooter.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department provided a training not for officers or first responders, but for community members.

"Even sitting in this room and talking about this topic should be a little uncomfortable to everybody," an officer said.

From Columbine High School in Colorado to the Robb Elementary school massacre in Uvalde, some people are terrified and want to know what to do if they're faced with someone with a gun.

"If you can run, run. If you have to hide, hide somewhere that you can. If you're forced to fight, fight with everything you can," an officer explained to community members.

Pleasant Hill police said this is a necessary step in keeping residents safe.

Cheryl Hurd has more.