726 stolen cars recovered, 355 arrests in ongoing East Bay crime crackdown

The California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement have recovered 726 stolen vehicles, made 355 arrests and seized 46 crime-linked firearms in the East Bay since February, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Wednesday.

The recoveries and arrests are part of ongoing sting operations and law enforcement surges in the region.

"I commend the work of the CHP to support local law enforcement efforts statewide, including in the East Bay, to ensure the safety of our communities," Newsom said in a statement. "The state will continue to hold perpetrators accountable for criminal activity."

The suspects have been arrested on various charges, including possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, driving under the influence and felony gun possession, Newsom's office said.

"The ongoing crime suppression operation in Oakland and the East Bay is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. "By targeting high-crime areas and deploying additional resources, we are working with our law enforcement partners to reduce criminal activity and create safer communities throughout the region."