Woman Driving 100 mph the Wrong Way on Bay Bridge Arrested After Chase: CHP

Officers chased her into San Leandro where they found two children, ages 7 and 9 in the backseat

By Stephen Ellison

A woman who was driving about 100 mph in the wrong direction on the Bay Bridge early Tuesday morning was arrested in the East Bay after a chase, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 3:55 a.m., a CHP unit traveling westbound on the Bay Bridge saw a vehicle on the eastbound side going the wrong direction at about 100 mph, the CHP said.

One of two CHP units positioned on the eastbound side near Treasure Island on a work detail left the work zone to slow traffic and intercept the wrong-way driver, the CHP said. The officer rammed the Honda as it approached, trying to stop it from continuing the wrong way.

The wrong-way driver then went into reverse and fled the scene with flow of traffic, and the chase continued onto southbound Interstate 880, the CHP said.

The vehicle ultimately stopped in front of a residence on Doorchester Avenue in San Leandro, where the woman driver was arrested, and only then officers discovered children ages 7 and 9 in the back of the car.

The woman was arrested on multiple charges, including felony evading and reckless driving.

As a precaution, the woman and children were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported.

