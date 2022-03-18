Fairfield PD Finds Illegal Pot Grow With Over 1,500 Plants in Two Buildings

Police in Fairfield red-tagged a commercial building and a residence last week for being too dangerous for occupation or habitation after more than 1,500 marijuana plants were discovered being grown illegally inside the two buildings.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bell Avenue at about 7:15 a.m. last Friday regarding a suspicious incident and possible burglary. Once on scene, major damage to a roll-up garage door was detected and the front door to the building was ajar. Inside during a search, police found multiple rooms filled with more than 900 marijuana plants, grow lights, illegal and exposed electrical wiring modified plumbing, ventilation systems and unknown chemicals.

No one was located inside the commercial building.

During the early morning hours of last Saturday, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Dover Avenue following up on a report of a residential burglary in progress and gunfire being exchanged. When officers arrived, they found the front door pried open, broken glass and the front door riddled with bullet holes. During the investigation, more than 600 marijuana plants were found inside along with firearms, grow lights, illegal and exposed electrical wiring ventilation systems and unknown chemicals.

There have been no arrests.