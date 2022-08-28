1 Dead Following Stabbing Above 24th Street Mission BART Station in SF: Police

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened above the BART Mission Station in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

According to BART police, the incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at street level on the 24th Street Plaza above the 24th Street Mission Station.

Officials said that surveillance cameras in the area showed two men arguing near the elevator before the suspect stabbed the victim near the station elevator.

Police said the victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform. He later died from his injuries. The suspect fled the area.

BART police said they are working with the San Francisco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to find the suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.