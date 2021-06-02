San Francisco

Former SF Public Works Director Arrested After Pulling Knife at Food Bank: Sources

By NBC Bay Area staff

In this March 19, 2015 photo, Mohammed Nuru, director of San Francisco Public Works, is interviewed at the Tenderloin Pit Stop mobile bathrooms in San Francisco.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested Wednesday after pulling a knife at a food bank, sources say.

This is a breaking news story. Details to come.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoMohammed Nuru
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us