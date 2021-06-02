San Francisco Former SF Public Works Director Arrested After Pulling Knife at Food Bank: Sources By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago AP Photo/Jeff Chiu Former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested Wednesday after pulling a knife at a food bank, sources say. This is a breaking news story. Details to come. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories. This article tagged under: San FranciscoMohammed Nuru