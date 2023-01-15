Novato

Highway 37 in Novato to Remain Closed Due to Flooding

By Bay City News

The eastbound and westbound directions of State Route 37 in Novato remain closed Sunday due to storm-related flooding.

The highway is closed to traffic between Atherton Avenue and U.S. Highway 101.

Crews are working to pump water out of the flooded area, but downstream is bringing more water, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans estimates the road will be open to traffic by Monday afternoon.

The highway closure first went into effect at 5:30 p.m. Saturday due to the overflowing of Novato Creek.

