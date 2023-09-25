President Biden in Bay Area this week for fundraisers

President Joe Biden will be in the Bay Area this week for campaign events.

The president's Bay Area visit will start on Tuesday with a campaign reception. The event will be held in Atherton and be hosted by billionaire couple Mark Heising and Liz Simons.

On Wednesday, Biden will be in San Francisco at a fundraiser hosted by Facebook co-founder Andrew McCollum.

The president was last in the region in June for a three-day trip in which he met with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence technology, announced a $600 million investment in climate change adaptation strategies around the country, and went to two campaign events in Los Gatos and Atherton.

In mid-November, Biden returns to the Bay Area for the APEC summit in San Francisco.

Bay City News contributed to this report.