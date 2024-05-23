Jury selection continues in state case against Paul Pelosi's accused attacker 

Jury selection continued for the second day on Thursday in the state trial against David DePape.

DePape is accused of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband Paul with a hammer.

Some of the difficulties in picking a fair and impartial jury in such a high-profile case are becoming apparent.

Many of the potential jurors said they heard the initial headlines describing the break in at the Pelosi’s San Francisco home and the attack on Paul Pelosi in Oct 2022.

Nearly half of the seated jurors and alternates were dismissed for a number of reasons including personal hardship and even mental health reasons.

While more than a few were asked about their personal biases about conspiracy theories -and former president Donald Trump.

A couple jurors said they no longer talk to family members who talk about conspiracy theories and one juror claims a friend of his was personally targeted by Trump supporters online.

Probably the most surprising in Thursday’s questioning by defense and prosecuting attorneys of the potential jurors is how many have personally been victims of crime or who's close family members have.

In a case where DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, one juror said it reminded him of a recent burglary he suffered, where he caught the burglar in the act. Another juror said he was attacked by someone as he got off a bus and one juror said his wife was recently a crime victim.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

If jury selection concludes on Friday, opening arguments will be heard on Wednesday.

DePape is facing eight felony charges in state court, including attempted murder and burglary.

A jury on Thursday handed down a guilty verdict in the federal trial of David DePape, the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband inside their San Francisco home. Christie Smith reports.