State case against Paul Pelosi's accused attacker set to start

By Ginger Conejero Saab

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Wednesday in the state's case against the man who was just sentenced in federal court for attacking Paul Pelosi.

Last week, David DePape was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his conviction in federal court for breaking into the San Francisco home of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer.

That sentencing has been reopened to give DePape an opportunity to speak for himself. His response was due to the court by noon Wednesday, with the reopened sentencing hearing scheduled for May 28.

In the state case, DePape has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, among others.

"The big argument in state court is: Was this attempted murder or assault with a deadly weapon?" legal analyst Steven Clark said. "How the jury now in state court will look at the case involving Mr. DePape when they know he’s already serving a significant federal sentence will be interesting to see because this is a very high profile case, and those jurors coming to judge him in state court will be mindful of this sentence."

