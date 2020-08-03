Free Online Tutoring Available to Many Bay Area Students

All over California, parents are taking on the role of part-time teachers -- even though many haven't been to school in years.

Gov. Newsom says families should plan on starting the new school year from home. That means more moms and dads will be thrust into the roles of helping with classwork in the absence of an in-person teacher.

Fortunately, free help is available for many students. Online tutoring is quietly offered as a perk by some employers, and it's available for free at many public libraries -- even through their websites, which you can access from home with a library card.

To learn more, NBC Bay Area spoke with Sandi White, a vice president at Tutor.com, which provides tutoring services through the Santa Clara City Library system, among others. Watch the video above to learn more.

Below is a list of Bay Area public libraries that offer tutoring help. Please note, many services will require an active library card for access. Contact your local library to learn more.