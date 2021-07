While it may not be a shock to many living here, the newest numbers on just how much money you need to afford rent in the Bay Area are out and they are staggering.

More so than anywhere else in the country, the report shows you need a pretty big salary to even rent a typical two-bedroom apartment in the Bay Area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has been digging into these numbers and has more in the video report above.