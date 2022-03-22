Bay Area Renters at Risk of Eviction as State Moratorium Nears Expiration

Time is running out for Bay Area tenants behind on their rent because of the pandemic as the state's eviction moratorium expires at the end of the month.

On April 1, landlords will be able to start filing eviction notices to renters who owe back rent and have yet to receive state and federal aid.

Local elected officials along with leaders in public health, housing and faith on Tuesday are holding a virtual news conference to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to extend the moratorium.

Tenants rights group warn of widespread evictions next month and say the state has been delayed in disbursing aid to many tenants behind on their rent due to COVID-19.

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday was set to discuss how to protect families at risk of eviction, including a possible extension to the city's temporary ban on evictions.