Millbrae residents pack meeting, raise concerns over proposed housing project

Hundreds of Millbrae residents packed a Friday meeting to let San Mateo County leaders hear their concerns as they demanded answers about a proposed project that would give some unhoused people a place to live.

Most of the residents that filled a community center room to its more than 300-person capacity as some were trying to listen in from the huge overflow outside. They said they do not support a proposed housing project in their city.

Millbrae resident Patricia Lam came early with her signs.

“We’re concerned. We’re concerned about this project. The reason why is because it’s right in the heart of Millbrae,” she said.

The county has applied for what’s called Project Homekey funds through the state to turn the La Quinta on El Camino into housing for vetted unhoused folks.

But among the criticisms, some in the crowd were calling out what they say is the unfair burden placed on Millbrae compared to other wealthier cities in the county.

They’re also worried about the $33-million price tag and perhaps, mostly safety.

“It’s very close to children. It’s a block from three schools. So we don’t want to see that,” said Millbrae resident Ho Yeung.

If the county gets the funding to move ahead, the facility will be operated by Episcopal Community Services.

“Essentially folks will be living in an apartment. In terms of safety, ECS will have 24/7 staffing on site. We also will have case management staffing and that’s what supportive housing is. It's services,” said Beth Stokes with the Episcopal Community Services.