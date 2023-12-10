San Francisco Chinatown toy giveaway celebrates, moving families into affordable housing

Christmas came early for some children at an elementary school in San Francisco’s Chinatown Sunday, at an event which hosted a toy giveaway and celebrated families successfully moving into affordable housing.

The event was back in full force this year after some challenges due to the pandemic, according to the Executive Director of the Chinatown Community Development Center, Malcolm Yeung.

“Today is our special super Sunday for our families living in single room occupancy hotels. We have about 100 families coming and will be distributing about 250 gifts to children of these families,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s been a couple of challenging years for the community, according to Yeung.

“I think we’re finally starting to feel like things are beginning to turn around and events like this are just symbolic of that,” he said.

The gifts given out Sunday were all donated.

NBC Bay Area spoke with one parent there through an interpreter.

“This is her first Christmas in America,” they said. “And it means a lot to her because everyone is coming together.”

They also thanked Mayor London Breed, who attended the event, and city for their work in helping to move some families from one-room units to affordable housing.

The Salvation Army San Francisco said it’s seen an increase in need for toys this year.

“We will be giving toys to about 1,600 children, which is a 30% increase from last year so we definitely need toys,” Divisional Communications Director of the Salvation Army, Jennifer Byrd said.

Distribution is set for Dec. 19. Ways to help can be found on their website.

“This coming week, we start packing them and make sure every child gets the toy that they want, but definitely the sooner, the better so we can make sure they get all under the Christmas tree,” Byrd said.