Santa rosa

Man Shot by State Parole Officer in Santa Rosa is in Critical Condition: Sheriff

By Bay City News

sonoma2
NBC Bay Area

A man shot by a state parole officer Wednesday in Santa Rosa is in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to an 8 p.m. Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa involving parole agents with from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The area is in the north end of the city west of Nagasawa Park.

The social media post included little information about the incident itself, aside from the following: "The Santa Rosa Police Department initially responded to assist as the event unfolded. According to the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief's Association protocols, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this incident. Our investigation is just beginning, so we have no additional information to share at this time."

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa rosaofficer involved shootingSonoma County Sheriff's Office
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us