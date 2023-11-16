Martinez refinery faces joint civil enforcement action over 2022 release

The Martinez Refining Company is facing a civil enforcement action over a 2022 hazardous materials release as well as other claims, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Thursday.

The 2022 release scattered about 24 tons of chemical waste onto areas surrounding the refinery the day after the Thanksgiving holiday. At least two petroleum coke dust releases have been reported at the refinery in 2023, in July and October.

The district attorney’s office announced the news jointly with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, noting that the action will also include other agencies including the Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as Contra Costa County Health.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.