Mill Valley

Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

By Eleanor Spink

NBC Universal, Inc.

This weekend offers up a chance to explore creativity and mother nature at the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival.

Young emerging artists during the two-day festival get a chance to feature their work and win the cash prize for a special recognition award. The festival means a lot to local artists and the community as a whole.

“It’s grown and developed completely from the community. Created by artists in Mill Valley so they could make a fun event to show their work to people,” said Tom Killion, a festival committee member and local artist who has been going to the event for over 50 years.

The Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival in recent years has struggled financially, both in part because of the pandemic and soaring inflation. If organizers do not get enough people to attend the festival this year, its future could be in jeopardy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Help us make it another year, and keep going another 50 years," Killion said.

Tickets are available online until midnight Friday before the festival. Attendees can also buy tickets the day of the festival, but those cost a little more. Students and teachers with IDs can get in for free. Children can also get in for free.

The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with gates opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

Air Quality 5 hours ago

Bay Area air quality expected to gradually improve, but region still under a Spare the Air alert

Martinez 3 hours ago

Rainbow Community Center in need of donations as Martinez is set to kick off Pride celebration

This article tagged under:

Mill Valley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us