Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

This weekend offers up a chance to explore creativity and mother nature at the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival.

Young emerging artists during the two-day festival get a chance to feature their work and win the cash prize for a special recognition award. The festival means a lot to local artists and the community as a whole.

“It’s grown and developed completely from the community. Created by artists in Mill Valley so they could make a fun event to show their work to people,” said Tom Killion, a festival committee member and local artist who has been going to the event for over 50 years.

The Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival in recent years has struggled financially, both in part because of the pandemic and soaring inflation. If organizers do not get enough people to attend the festival this year, its future could be in jeopardy.

“Help us make it another year, and keep going another 50 years," Killion said.

Tickets are available online until midnight Friday before the festival. Attendees can also buy tickets the day of the festival, but those cost a little more. Students and teachers with IDs can get in for free. Children can also get in for free.

The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with gates opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.