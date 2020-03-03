Marin County

Missing Hiker Found Dead in California Recreation Area

By AP

Scott Klingenmaier
Marin County Sheriff's Office

A hiker who vanished days ago was found dead Tuesday in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said.

Searchers had been looking for Scott Klingenmaier, 56, who was last seen going for a hike on Thursday near Tennesee Valley Road and Oakwood Trail, west of Marin City, in the vast recreation area, authorities said.

There was on immediate information on how he died, the Marin County coroner told the San Francisco Chronicle.

UPATE: A search team located the remains of Scott Klingenmaier this morning. Our condolences to Scott's family and...

Posted by Marin County Search and Rescue on Monday, March 2, 2020
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Marin CountySan Franciscomissing hikers
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us