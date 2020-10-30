Solano County

No Joke, Man Driving Joker Car in Vacaville Arrested on Gun Offense: Police

By Bay City News

Vacaville PD

A Suisun City man was arrested Tuesday night after Vacaville police stopped him in a car that was painted and designed to look like the Joker's from "Batman and Robin" fame, police said Friday.

Luis Ramirez, 29, was arrested on suspicion of drug and gun offenses after he was stopped on Orange Drive in the look-alike car.

Police said the car allegedly had multiple code violations and they apparently saw drugs inside the car.

When officers searched the green-and-purple vehicle, they found a gun inside a backpack on the front seat, police said. Ramirez was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun.

