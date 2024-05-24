Napa

BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off with big names in music, food and spirits

By NBC Bay Area staff

BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off Friday, with a lot of big-name acts taking part in the three-day festival.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks and Megan Thee Stallion are the headliners Friday, while Pearl Jam and Mana headline Saturday. Ed Sheeran and Queens of the Stone Age close out the festival as headliners Sunday.

The culinary lineup also features several celebrity foodies, including Steph Curry, Bradley Cooper, Cameron Diaz, Neil Patrick Harris, Nelly and T-Pain showing off their cooking skills.

Find information on tickets, traffic and the full lineup on the official BottleRock Napa Valley website.

