PG&E power shutoffs planned in North Bay, Northern California

PG&E on Monday is planning to shut off power to dozens of customers in Napa County as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The utility will shut off power to 143 customers in northwest Napa County, north of Tubbs Road, starting at 6 p.m. Monday and it will remain out until 7 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said on social media.

A community resource center will be open for Napa County residents at 1307 Washington St. in Calistoga from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

The entire Bay Area will be under a heat advisory beginning Monday morning and ending Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Kari Hall and Bob Redell report.

PG&E told NBC Bay Area it had not yet confirmed the Napa County shutoff detailed by the sheriff's office, saying it had not made that decision.

In the Bay Area on Saturday, notices of possible PSPS outages were sent to 57 customers in Alameda County, 286 in Contra Costa County, 140 in Napa County and 11 in Sonoma County, PG&E said.

Planned PSPS outages are subject to change depending on timing and shifts in the weather, PG&E said.

The utility early Monday did begin PSPS outages affecting hundreds of customers in Butte and Shasta counties as planned, PG&E said.

For more information and the latest updates on PSPS outages, visit PG&E's website.