Vallejo Man Suspected of Shooting at Good Samaritan Who Tried to Stop Fight

Police arrested a Vallejo man suspected of shooting at a Good Samaritan who yelled at him to stop hitting a woman earlier this week in the parking lot of a Fairfield hotel.

Police said the victim heard two people, a man and a woman, fighting in the parking lot in the 2100 block of N. Texas Street about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He told police that he then saw the suspect hit the woman, and yelled at him to stop. The suspect, later identified as Jacquil Moore, 26, pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired shots at the man's car, according to police.

The victim drove away and called police, who then issued a warrant for the suspect.

Moore was found in Vallejo and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder about 4 p.m. Wednesday by Fairfield detectives. The suspect had a loaded firearm, police said.

Police warn that it's dangerous to try to intervene in a fight or domestic violence situation and encourage residents to observe from a distance while calling 911 to provide critical information about the incident.