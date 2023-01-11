Woman Found Dead in Car Submerged in North Bay Floodwaters

A 43-year-old Northern California woman was found dead Wednesday in a car submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County, officials said.

The woman was identified as Daphne Fontino of Ukiah, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. She was found in a car submerged in roughly 8 to 10 feet of water about 100 yards off Trenton-Healdsburg Road in Forestville.

Dispatchers on Tuesday at about 10:08 a.m. received a 911 call from the California Highway Patrol regarding a car that was stuck in floodwaters along the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, the sheriff's office said. The caller reported water being inside the car, but the line disconnected. Dispatchers called back several times but were unable to get a response.

This morning we found a in a submerged car in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville, with one occupant who had died. The occupant is Daphne Fontino, 43, Ukiah. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Details on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/BO7qmJdvnG — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 11, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene to search for the car and the driver, combing the area until dark, but they did not locate the vehicle or the driver, the sheriff's office said.

Search teams returned to the area at about 6 a.m. Wednesday and found the car less than two hours later, according to the sheriff's office. A diver determined that the car was occupied, but the person inside was dead.