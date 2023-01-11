Sonoma County

Woman Found Dead in Car Submerged in North Bay Floodwaters

By Brendan Weber

Emergency personnel search for a car and driver in floodwaters in Sonoma County.
Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

A 43-year-old Northern California woman was found dead Wednesday in a car submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County, officials said.

The woman was identified as Daphne Fontino of Ukiah, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. She was found in a car submerged in roughly 8 to 10 feet of water about 100 yards off Trenton-Healdsburg Road in Forestville.

Dispatchers on Tuesday at about 10:08 a.m. received a 911 call from the California Highway Patrol regarding a car that was stuck in floodwaters along the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, the sheriff's office said. The caller reported water being inside the car, but the line disconnected. Dispatchers called back several times but were unable to get a response.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene to search for the car and the driver, combing the area until dark, but they did not locate the vehicle or the driver, the sheriff's office said.

Search teams returned to the area at about 6 a.m. Wednesday and found the car less than two hours later, according to the sheriff's office. A diver determined that the car was occupied, but the person inside was dead.

