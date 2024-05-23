Oakland woman reported missing in Mendocino County

Authorities are looking for an Oakland woman, who was reported missing in Mendocino County.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that 70-year-old Elizabeth Schenk was visiting the Bruhel Point area Tuesday, located west of Highway 1, when she disappeared while on a walk.

Schenk’s last known location was near Bruhel Point Road, north of Fort Bragg. The man who reported her missing said Schenk called him around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying she was lost and asking for directions.

Search and rescue crews searched overnight and on Wednesday but Schenk still hasn't been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.