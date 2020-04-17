OpenRoad

Preparing for Climate Change in Sonoma County

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As our global climate warms and changes fast, organizations in the Bay Area are rallying to reduce threats of fires, floods and severe ecological damage that are growing and spreading rapidly.

We’ll see the work of the Sonoma Land Trust and its many partners to make the diverse and beautiful landscape of Sonoma County as resilient as possible in the warming years ahead.

We’ll reveal Sonoma’s strategies to adapt to rising seas along San Pablo Bay and manage open space treasures in and around Sonoma Valley to avoid catastrophic fires. 

And we’ll explore large and magnificent wild lands being saved and managed to allow nature to flourish and provide us with clean air and clean water in these challenging times.

OpenRoad
