A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in San Jose Monday afternoon, police said.

The collision, which was reported at 12:35 p.m., happened along the 2500 block of South King Road, according to police.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.