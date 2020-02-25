4 Teens Arrested for series of Auto Burglaries Early Monday

Four teens were arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries in San Mateo early Monday morning, according to police.

Daniel Mora Mendez, 19, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, all from South San Francisco, were arrested after officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday to a report of an auto burglary in progress at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard.

The caller described the suspects and said they were in a silver Ford sedan. Officers responded and found a similar vehicle driving in the area of West Hillsdale Boulevard and Clearview Way. The teens were detained and found to have stolen property from nearby vehicles, police said.

Mendez was booked into San Mateo County Jail and the other three were booked into juvenile hall. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call San Mateo police at (650) 522-7200.