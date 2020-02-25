San Mateo

4 Teens Arrested for series of Auto Burglaries Early Monday

The teens were detained and found to have stolen property from nearby vehicles.

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Four teens were arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries in San Mateo early Monday morning, according to police.

Daniel Mora Mendez, 19, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, all from South San Francisco, were arrested after officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday to a report of an auto burglary in progress at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard.

The caller described the suspects and said they were in a silver Ford sedan. Officers responded and found a similar vehicle driving in the area of West Hillsdale Boulevard and Clearview Way. The teens were detained and found to have stolen property from nearby vehicles, police said.

Local

Castro Valley 1 hour ago

Suspect Surrenders in Fatal Hit-and Run of Girl in Castro Valley: CHP

College Basketball 11 hours ago

After Bryant Memorial, Ionescu Becomes 1st to 2,000 Points, 1,000 Assists and Rebounds

Mendez was booked into San Mateo County Jail and the other three were booked into juvenile hall. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call San Mateo police at (650) 522-7200.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San MateoSouth San Francisco
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us