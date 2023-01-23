half moon bay

4 Dead Following Shootings in Half Moon Bay: Source

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least four people are dead following separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Three victims were found at a location on San Mateo Road (Highway 92). A fourth victim was found at a nearby location, the source said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid Highway 92 between Highway 1 and Highway 35.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

