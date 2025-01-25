Half Moon Bay commemorates mass shooting victims amid deportation fears

On Jan. 23, 2023, seven farmworkers in Half Moon Bay lost their lives in a mass shooting rampage.

On the second anniversary of the shooting, groups supporting farmworkers paid tribute to the victims. Friday marked the second day of events remembering the tragedy that took place in the town's local farms.

The victims' legacies live on today, with increased pushes for better housing and improved living and working conditions for farmworkers.

The organizations supporting farmworkers held a news conference on Thursday in which many speakers like Belinda Hernandez, founder of nonprofit ALAS, said there still needs to be more appreciation for farmworker labor.

"And what would our world look like without farmworkers? It wouldn’t exist here in the U.S., and we know they are the economic engine, the foundation of who we are in this great state," Hernandez said.

While a somberness filled the air, people helping farmworkers said this year there is more fear because of the threats of deportation. All the speakers acknowledged that President Donald Trump's deportation plan is casting a shadow on the anniversary.

"We’re doing all of this work. The rhetoric coming down from the federal level is pushing those who need the most help into the shadows – people who we rely upon to bring food to our table," San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said.

No farmworkers attended the news conference. Advocates said the farmworkers are afraid to show up to public events, especially since ICE is apparently not recognizing safe zones anymore.

In addition, a threatening postcard sent to numerous immigration groups in Half Moon Bay is causing anxiety. Support groups are now thinking about how to improve security for both the farmworkers and their organizations.

Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope, said as much as the organizations try to help mitigate fear, it's hard to eliminate.

“My organization, with other organizations like Puente, ALAS, we're doing know-your-rights workshops," Guerrero said. "What you hear a lot through those questions is fear. It’s fear. We’re trying to make sure people know they have rights, but we can’t take away the fear.”

A candlelight vigil held by ALAS is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Friday.