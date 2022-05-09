Evacuation, Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted Following Gas Main Break

An evacuation order for El Granada has been lifted and Montecito Avenue is now open for traffic after a gas main was struck on Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

More than a dozen homes were evacuated and some residents of El Granada were asked to shelter in place after a construction crew hit the main; an alert initially went out at 3 p.m.

UPDATE: Evacuations have been lifted in El Granada. Montecito Avenue will be open to traffic, but gas will be shut off until 8pm on Montecito from Ave Balboa to Valencia, per PGE. pic.twitter.com/XeGE6bPQvJ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 9, 2022

According to a tweet from CalFire CZU, the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit, a construction crew hit the gas main. Local fire agencies, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and PG&E responded to the incident.

CalFire also said via Twitter that 17 homes close to the site were evacuated and another 35 homes were told to shelter in place.

Gas will remain shut off on Montecito Avenue from Avenue Balboa to Valencia Avenue until about 8 p.m., authorities said.

