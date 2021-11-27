People Go Out to Burlingame Avenue on Small Business Saturday

This year, holiday spending is expected to break new records. But much of that spending happens online and in big box stores.

So, Small Business Saturday became a way to remind people that there are many local small businesses to check out as well.

In Burlingame's shopping district Saturday, there was a steady trickle of shoppers in and out of shops and restaurants.

Employees and owners say things are looking a lot more normal, compared to last year.

“I’m noticing more and more people coming out to the Burlingame Avenue and walking around, doing some window shopping,” said Skylah Ctechi. “It’s definitely not where it used to be before COVID, but there are more customers coming in, more new faces as well as regulars.”

According to the Small Business Administration, more than half of all American workers either own a small business or are employed by one.