Person Dies After Being Struck by Work Truck in San Jose: Police

A person died after being struck by a work truck in San Jose Thursday morning, according to police.

The collision, which was reported just before 8 a.m., happened along the 1200 block of Lennon Way, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if the person struck was a worker or a pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.