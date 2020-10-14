PG&E Power Shutoffs to Impact Roughly 53,000 Customers in 24 Counties

PG&E said Wednesday it will move forward with a new round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs that will impact approximately 53,000 customers in parts of 24 Northern California counties.

In the Bay Area, roughly 22,000 customers in seven counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma — will have their power turned off Wednesday night as the region faces high fire danger due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

The breakdown below shows the scope of the power shutoffs in the Bay Area, including when the power is expected to go out.

Alameda County: 5,328 customers (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.)

Contra Costa County: 929 customers (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.)

Napa County: 9,221 customers (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

San Mateo County: 1,687 customers (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.)

Santa Clara County: 2,210 customers (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Solano County: 871 customers (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Sonoma County: 1,819 customers (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Click on each community center to see more information on operating hours and utilities, as well as directions.



If you'd like to see if your address will be affected by power shutoffs, you can use PG&E's address lookup tool here.

A Red Flag Warning for the North Bay valleys and mountains, East Bay valleys and hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains is in effect through 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.