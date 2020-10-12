weather

Fire Weather Watch Issued for North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains

By NBC Bay Area staff

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains later this week.

The watch is slated to go into effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday and expire at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service.

Gusty winds and dry conditions prompted the weather service to issue the watch. North-northeast winds are expected to range from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts peaking around 30 to 40 mph. The highest elevations could see gusts reaching 50 mph.

