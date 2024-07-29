Contra Costa County

Point Fire: 471 acres burned; 90% contained for brush fire in Contra Costa County

The blaze has burned at least 471 acres, Cal Fire says

Fire crews continued to battle a brush fire that prompted an evacuation warning and order in Contra Costa County on Friday.

The blaze, dubbed the Point Fire, was reported near Highway 4 between Concord and Bay Point, off of Evora Road.

Cal Fire reported Sunday that at least 471 acres have burned and it was 90% contained.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on social media on Friday night that the forward progress of the fire was stopped. They added crews will remain in the area.

Cal Fire posted on Saturday morning that evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings and all homes were repopulated.

For detailed evacuation warnings, visit cwsalerts.com.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger of a brush fire between Bay Point and Concord.
