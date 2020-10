San Francisco police were investigating the death of a man found next to a motorcycle in the North of Panhandle neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 4:18 a.m. in the area of Hayes Street and Masonic Avenue.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by the city's medical examiner's office.

No other details about the case were immediately available from police.