Press Release:  NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, And Comcast NBCUniversal Grant $227,000 In Unrestricted Funds to Eight Local Nonprofits

SAN JOSE, CA – August 21, 2024 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV, Telemundo 48 / KSTS, and Comcast NBCUniversal have awarded $227,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 have provided over $1.5 million in grants to 54 Northern California nonprofits.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to Northern California communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

"NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s mission is rooted in empowering our communities and driving transformative change,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “The eight organizations awarded the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants have shown exceptional vision in tackling our most pressing local challenges. Their innovative approaches are making a real difference, sparking progress that will uplift entire communities and move the Bay Area forward. We are proud to support them and are inspired by the impact they are creating."

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in Northern California are:

100 Black Men of the Bay Area, Inc. – $48,000.00

The San Francisco Bay Area chapter of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. consists of distinguished African American professionals across various fields, including business, government, education, medicine, law, finance, technology, sales, real estate, engineering, and public affairs. Our mission is to empower African American youth through scholarships and mentorship, while promoting health and wellness, entrepreneurship, networking, and economic development to improve the quality of life in our communities.

Mission Local – $34,272.72

Since 2008, Mission Local, an independent news site based in the Mission District, has been dedicated to high-impact reporting on critical issues like police reform, City Hall corruption, housing, and the gig economy. A key part of our mission is training the next generation of journalists to reflect San Francisco's diverse community.

Chicana Latina Foundation of Northern California – $30,000.00

The Chicana Latina Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting the professional and leadership development of Latinas. As the fastest-growing population in California, Latinas represent the future. By 2030, this young, multicultural, and entrepreneurial group will make up the largest share of California's workforce.

City Youth Now – $30,000.00

For 74 years, City Youth Now has partnered with the San Francisco Juvenile Court System to support youth, particularly those in foster care and the juvenile justice system. Founded in 1950 as The Volunteer Auxiliary of the Youth Guidance Center, City Youth Now is the first nonprofit of its kind in the U.S. Juvenile Court System. Its programs serve youth in Juvenile Hall, group homes, extended foster care (ages 18-22), kinship care, and the broader community.

Scientific Adventures for Girls – $30,000.00

Scientific Adventures for Girls is on a mission to change the face of science. We offer engaging year-round afterschool STEM programs (science, technology, engineering, and math) for TK-6th grade girls in the San Francisco East Bay Area. Our goal is to empower these girls with greater economic mobility and contribute to a more gender-equitable society where all girls and women realize their full potential.

Oakland Genesis Soccer Club Corporation – $25,000.00

At Oakland Genesis Soccer Club, soccer is a tool to empower, educate, and inspire Oakland's future leaders. Along with free professional coaching, we provide transportation, academic support, mentorship, college readiness, and health and wellness education. Inclusivity is central to our mission, offering cost-free youth development programs to underserved Oakland youth, channeling their passion for soccer into personal growth, educational achievement, and lifelong success.

Oaktown Jazz Workshops – $20,000.00

Oaktown Jazz Workshops is a nonprofit, community-based cultural education organization dedicated to passing on the tradition of jazz to young people through music instruction, educational presentations, and live concerts. Founded in 1994 and based in Oakland, California, OJW celebrates jazz as a complex, enjoyable art form and an essential part of American history. Jazz has influenced every generation and remains a vital component of contemporary culture.

GirlVentures – $10,000.00

GirlVentures inspires girls to lead through outdoor adventure, inner discovery, and collective action. As the only nonprofit of its kind, we combine outdoor adventure with social-emotional learning for girls at a critical age. Starting at 11, participants follow our Leadership Progression Model, building confidence, leadership, and life skills while backpacking, hiking, kayaking, and rock climbing in Northern California. They learn from experienced educators and mentors, gaining the tools to reach their full potential.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com, and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports, and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

