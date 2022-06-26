No Evidence of Shooting in Civic Center During Pride Activities: SFPD

Sunday's San Francisco Pride activities ended early at the Civic Center as police asked people in the area to go home due to security reasons.

San Francisco police said at around 5:25 p.m., officers assigned to the Civic Center area for the city's Pride Festival responded to the area of Seventh and Market streets on a report of a shooting.

Police said that their officers responded to the area and were unable to find any victims or witnesses.

Officials added that it does not appear that there was any merit to a shooting in the area, and officers remain on scene to ensure safety and security of the city's Pride events.

SF’s pride festivities ended early— police are asking everyone to go home due to security reasons. pic.twitter.com/XgefbJfg39 — Stephanie Magallon (@MagallonNews) June 27, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.